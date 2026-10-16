Anti-drugs agency raids Gulshan's 'German Club', arrests manager

The Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) has raided an entertainment venue known as the "German Club" in Dhaka's Gulshan over allegations of illegal alcohol sales.

The venue's manager, Ataur Rahman Shamim, 42, was also arrested during the operation on Thursday night.

Authorities seized 244 litres of foreign liquor and beer from the establishment, officially registered as "78 Resthouse Society" in Gulshan-2.

DNC Assistant Director Mehedi Hasan said the venue had been storing and selling foreign liquor without a bar licence.

Shamim, who was present during the raid, failed to produce documents proving the alcohol was legally held, according to the DNC.

The agency alleged that the venue hosted ticketed events where foreign liquor, beer and other drugs were illegally supplied to guests.

Another person linked to the establishment, Omar Jamil, 45, has been named as an absconding suspect.

A case has been filed with Gulshan Police Station against Shamim, Jamil and unidentified others under the Narcotics Control Act, according to Shah Mostafa Tarikuzzaman, assistant commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police's Gulshan Zone.

The seized alcohol and samples collected for chemical testing remain in DNC custody, while investigations into the venue's activities and efforts to arrest Jamil are ongoing.