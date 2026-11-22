Sixteen people have been killed and another 600 remain hospitalised in a suspected toxic liquor poisoning incident in India’s Manipur, a senior government official said.

Six people have been arrested in connection with the adulterated liquor supply network and 48 cases have been registered by the police and excise department since Nov 17, Excise Commissioner Hungyo Worshang told a press conference on Saturday, reports NDTV.

He added that 2,419 litres of distilled illicit country liquor had been seized during the period, with 1,967 litres on Saturday alone.

Among those hospitalised, 12 patients are currently admitted to intensive care units at Shija Hospital, Babina Hospital and the JNIMS, the official added.

Lab and medical tests will determine the exact causes of the deaths and if the liquor contained a toxic substance. The Manipur state government has formed a high-level committee to probe the incident, he added. It has been directed to submit its report within a month.

The panel will examine the circumstances leading to the deaths and illnesses, identify the source, origin and composition of the suspected liquor, review medical and forensic findings and examine possible administrative or enforcement lapses, NDTV reports.

The six people been arrested by Kakching Police have been identified as Khaidem Jadumani Singh, 57, Kangabam Surjit Singh, 40, Kangabam Ratan Singh, Khaidem Naoba Meitei, 32, Ningthoujam Joykumar Singh, 45, and Sagolsem Das Singh, 40.

Worshang said an initial investigation points to supply links involving liquor brought from Andro and Sugnu. The network is now under investigation.

Police and excise teams across the state are on alert and have been instructed to conduct inspection drives, seize adulterated liquor and collect samples from points of sale and local production units for laboratory examination, he added.

The sub-district hospital in Sugnu has screened 121 persons as of Saturday, finding 40 had mild symptoms while three had serious symptoms. All 43 were referred for further examination.

Worshang said teams from the district administration, police, excise and health departments had visited Sugnu, Chakpikarong, and Chandel, alongside the hospitals treating those affected, to assess the situation and coordinate a response.

Samples of the suspected liquor seized from locations where it was reportedly procured have been forwarded to the forensics lab for chemical examination.

The excise department has also directed enforcement teams to inspect liquor outlets and local production units across Manipur and conduct lab testing for toxic and harmful substances.

Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh has expressed condolences to the bereaved families, wishing patients a speedy recovery and assuring them of the government response.

The government has also urged people in Manipur to refrain from consuming locally brewed liquor or alcoholic beverages of doubtful origin until further notice.

People experiencing vomiting, abdominal pain, headache, dizziness, blurred vision or breathing difficulties after consuming alcohol have been advised to seek immediate medical help.

Those who may have consumed liquor from the suspected sources have also been urged to seek medical evaluation, even if they are not experiencing symptoms.

The excise commissioner has also appealed to the public to cooperate with authorities and report suspicious brewing, storage, sale or distribution of illicit liquor.