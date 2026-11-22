Climate talks in Antalya, Turkiye, approached a final deal on Sunday with the announcement of a new package that COP31 presidents Australia and Turkiye hope will achieve consensus on how to advance the fight against global warming.

"We believe that we have put forward a text which all the parties can agree upon," COP31 President Murat Kurum told a late-night plenary session. He said the conference would reconvene later on Sunday morning to approve the deal.

Negotiators ran past a Friday deadline, straight through Saturday and into the early hours of Sunday. Their new version of the deal text refined an earlier draft, which had been heavily criticised by some for lacking ambition because it contained no reference to ending the use of fossil fuels.

Kurum said he believed concerns around fossil fuels had been addressed, as had those around helping developing countries finance their adaptations to climate change.

The new text followed intensive consultations between Australia, which is leading the talks, Turkiye, which is hosting the meeting, and nearly 200 delegations from many of the world's richest, poorest, largest and smallest nations.

Delegations have until 0300 GMT to raise any objections to the deal, with a session scheduled at 0600 GMT to begin approving it.

Australia's task, supported by Turkiye, has been to find a deal that balances the needs of nations most vulnerable to climate change with those whose economies depend on either the production or consumption of fossil fuels.

This year's COP is the first since the UN's environmental body confirmed that the rise in global temperature was set to blow past 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit), a threshold all countries agreed over a decade ago to try not to exceed, and beyond which extreme weather impacts intensify.