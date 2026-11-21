COP31 President Murat Kurum speaks during a closing plenary meeting at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkiye, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

COP31 President Murat Kurum speaks during a closing plenary meeting at the UN Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkiye, Nov 20, 2026. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

The COP31 climate summit will either produce a good deal or no deal at all, the European Union's top climate official said on Saturday as talks stretched deep into overtime.

Negotiators from nearly 200 countries are struggling to bridge divisions over fossil fuels and climate finance, delaying an agreement at the two-week conference that had been scheduled to end on Friday.

"It's either going to be a good deal or it's going to be no deal," EU Climate Commissioner Wopke Hoekstra told reporters.

Asked about the chances of no deal emerging, he said: "We will find out."

The last major breakdown in UN climate talks came in Copenhagen in 2009, when countries failed to adopt the Copenhagen Accord by consensus in a setback for multilateral climate diplomacy.

As workers dismantled catering stands and exhibits at the venue, delegations shuttled between meeting rooms to discuss tactics, while others rested as they awaited a new version of the negotiating text.

Turkiye's COP31 President Murat Kurum met officials from the EU, Australia and Saudi Arabia in an effort to break the deadlock, but acknowledged a deal could prove elusive.

"I call on every country to act responsibly," he told reporters. "There is no benefit for anyone to ruin this process by getting hung up on words, phrases."

The biggest sticking points are whether a final agreement should mention the fossil fuels driving global warming and whether it should include support for poorer countries adapting to climate change.

A draft deal published on Thursday removed earlier references to ending fossil fuel use. Observers said Saudi Arabia and other major oil and gas producers had opposed the language.

The draft also dropped a proposed $120 billion target for finance to help developing countries adapt to climate change.

Negotiators had expected a revised draft on Friday. But by Saturday afternoon, with no new text on the table, hopes for significant changes had faded and frustration was mounting.

Delays

Recent climate summits have regularly overrun without collapsing, eventually producing agreements.

Isatou Camara, Gambia's finance negotiator, said some countries appeared to be using delay tactics to pressure others into accepting a weaker outcome.

"This delay strategy which has been used at previous COPs could be so at the end when things are put on the table you accept because you are fed up, exhausted, and want to go home," she said.

This year's talks have been further complicated by war and rising living costs, which are competing for the attention of policymakers and the public.

The US, the world's largest historical greenhouse gas emitter, is also absent from the talks for the second year in a row after President Donald Trump ended cooperation on climate policy, calling global warming a hoax.

A UN report last month found the world is on track to exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) of warming above pre-industrial levels, a threshold governments agreed under the 2015 Paris Agreement to try to avoid breaching.

The draft agreement acknowledges that projected overshoot and calls for faster deployment of technologies that remove greenhouse gases from the atmosphere to help bring temperatures back down.

Some delegations opposed including carbon-removal technologies, arguing that doing so could open the door to continued fossil fuel use.

"The fact there is loads of unfinished business at this COP shows there's a big problem here," said Brenda Mwale, Malawi's loss and damage negotiator.

"The question is are we in a leadership crisis? Was there really a vision for this COP?"