Chief justice tells judges to keep phones, Facebook out of courtrooms

Chief Justice Zubayer Rahman Chowdhury has directed judges not to carry mobile phones into courtrooms or use social media, particularly Facebook, while stressing the need to uphold judicial dignity inside and outside court.

He called for faster trials, modern case management and greater judicial efficiency while speaking at an event in Chattogram on Saturday.

The chief justice urged judges to prepare case lists according to their capacity, announce the next hearing date before leaving the courtroom, preserve case records securely and provide certified copies promptly.

On the use of artificial intelligence in judicial work, he said judges could use it to find information and legal references but must not rely on it to prepare or write judgments.

“Judges must write the operative parts of rulings by hand, relying on their own judicial judgement, reasoning and legal analysis.”

He advised judges to consider social realities and humanitarian perspectives alongside the law, while following a zero-tolerance policy in drug and arms cases.

The chief justice stressed the need for adequate seating for litigants and daycare centres in every district court.

He also told lawyers to avoid unnecessarily lengthy arguments, saying hearing times should be clearly defined and adjournments should not become a routine practice.