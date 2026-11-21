Gold price falls below Tk 200,000 a Bhori for first time in a year

The price of 22-carat gold has fallen below Tk 200,000 a Bhori for the first time in a year after another sharp cut by the Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS).

The latest reduction of Tk 6,182 brings the price down to Tk 194,964, with other grades also becoming cheaper.

BAJUS announced the cut at around 10:30pm on Saturday, with the new rates taking effect across the country on Sunday.

Data show that the price of 22-carat gold first crossed Tk 200,000 a Bhori on Oct 6 last year.

It rose further to Tk 217,382 on Oct 20 before falling to Tk 193,809 on Oct 29.

The following day, the price was raised by Tk 8,900, taking it back above Tk 200,000 to Tk 202,709.

It remained above that mark from then on.

On Jan 29 this year, the price climbed to a record Tk 286,001 a Bhori in line with international market rates.

Since then, domestic gold prices have fluctuated through successive increases and cuts.

But they have been falling steadily this November, bringing the price below Tk 200,000 again.

Asked about the decline, Dewan Aminul Islam Shaheen, chairman of BAJUS’s Standing Committee on Pricing and Price Monitoring, told bdnews24.com that the association had adjusted domestic rates in line with a sharp fall in the international gold market.

Gold prices have fallen by more than $2,000 an ounce over the past year. They have dropped by 9.4 percent so far this week, marking the steepest weekly decline since the week ending Mar 20.

Shaheen said gold had once reached nearly Tk 300,000 a Bhori but was now selling for less than Tk 200,000.

He said he had never expected such a sharp fall.

Down Tk 34,700 in Two Weeks

After three hikes over four days added Tk 12,072 to reach Tk 229,664 per Bhori on Nov 5, BAJUS began a string of reductions:

• Nov 6: Cut by Tk 2,741 to Tk 226,923

• Nov 11: Cut by Tk 2,741 to Tk 224,182

• Nov 12: Cut by Tk 2,216 to Tk 221,966

• Nov 13: Cut by Tk 2,158 to Tk 219,808

• Nov 14: Cut by Tk 2,216 to Tk 217,592

• Nov 18: Cut by Tk 2,216 to Tk 215,376

• Nov 19: Cut by Tk 2,216 to Tk 212,110

• Nov 20: Record cut of Tk 10,964 to Tk 201,166

With Saturday's fresh reduction of Tk 6,182, 22-carat gold has dropped by Tk 34,700 per Bhori across nine adjustments in two weeks.