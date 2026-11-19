Bangladesh gold price falls again as BAJUS makes seventh cut in 13 days

Gold prices in Bangladesh have continued to slide, with the Bangladesh Jewellers’ Association (BAJUS) announcing another cut in rates across all grades.

The price of 22-carat gold has fallen by Tk 3,266 per Bhori to Tk 212,110, with the new rates taking effect across the country at 10am on Thursday.

The latest reduction comes less than 24 hours after the previous cut. Gold prices had climbed by Tk 12,072 in three instalments over four days before reaching Tk 229,664 per Bhori on Nov 5.

BAJUS then reduced the rate by Tk 2,741 on Nov 6, followed by cuts of Tk 2,741 on Nov 11, Tk 2,216 on Nov 12, Tk 2,158 on Nov 13, Tk 2,216 on Nov 14 and Tk 2,216 on Nov 18.

With Thursday’s adjustment, the price has dropped by Tk 17,554 in seven cuts over 13 days.

The highest price for 22-carat gold in Bangladesh was recorded on Jan 29, when it reached Tk 286,001 per Bhori, in line with a surge in the international market.

Prices have fluctuated since then but have fallen steadily this month.

Prices by Grade

Hallmarked 22-carat gold sells at Tk 18,185 a gram, or Tk 212,110 a Bhori of 11.65g.

A Bhori of 21-carat gold costs Tk 202,545, down Tk 3,150 from Tk 205,695.

The 18-carat price is Tk 173,969, down Tk 2,741 from Tk 176,710, while traditional-method gold sells at Tk 142,184, down Tk 2,158 from Tk 144,342.

Global Market Also Down

Gold topped $5,500 an ounce for the first time on Jan 29, touching $5,591.61 on the spot market before settling at $5,538.69.

It later swung up and down, and on Oct 30 the spot price dropped below $4,000.

The market then recovered after the US midterm results, as the dollar weakened and bond yields eased.

But gold fell nearly 3 percent on Nov 10, bounced back slightly the next day and has slid since.

Reuters reports that a stronger dollar and signs of a hawkish US Federal Reserve have lifted bond yields, pushing gold to a 14-month low.

At 12:30am Bangladesh time on Thursday, spot gold was down 3.2 percent at $3,726.19 an ounce. It had earlier dipped to $3,719.55, the lowest since Sept 2025.

Silver Unchanged

BAJUS has kept silver prices unchanged despite the latest gold cuts.

Hallmarked 22-carat silver is selling at Tk 290 per gram, or Tk 3,383 per Bhori.