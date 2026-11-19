Police suspect that a patrol vehicle belonging to Halishahar Police Station in Chattogram was stolen as part of a plan to carry out sabotage.

The suspicion emerged after a man was arrested in connection with the theft in the Dewanhat area under Double Mooring Police Station in the city.

The arrestee, Md Rubel, 40, is a driver who has also driven vehicles hired by police on requisition several times.

Alamgir Hossain, deputy commissioner (West) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police, told bdnews24.com that Rubel was familiar to police personnel, as he had driven vehicles hired by the force on different occasions.

He was arrested during a raid in the Dewanhat area at night, after police recovered the stolen vehicle abandoned, he said.

“During preliminary interrogation, Rubel said he stole the vehicle after being lured by money. The plan was to take it to a secluded location and hand it over to someone else. The vehicle might then have been set on fire, and a video of the incident shared,” Deputy Commissioner Alamgir said.

He added that efforts were under way to identify others involved in the incident.

A police pickup van was stolen on Wednesday afternoon from in front of the PUNAK [Bangladesh Police Women's Welfare Association] Canteen at the Chattogram District Police Lines gate.

According to police, members of a patrol team were inside the vehicle. They went into the PUNAK Canteen for lunch, and the vehicle was stolen by a man within a short time.

The vehicle was recovered abandoned around 6pm from the Fakirnirhat of Karnaphuli Upazila.