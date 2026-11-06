November 06, 2026

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Who hurled petrol bombs from Chattogram flyover? Police scan CCTV

No one has been detained so far over the night-time attack

Who hurled petrol bombs from Chattogram flyover? Police scan CCTV

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 03:55 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 03:55 PM

Police are relying on CCTV footage to find those who hurled petrol bombs at two government offices in Chattogram’s Sholoshahar under cover of darkness.

The bombs were thrown from a flyover at the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) building and the Chandgaon land office after 8:30pm Thursday.

Two bombs thrown at the LGED building shattered on the ground without catching fire. The one thrown at the land office burst into flames, but cleaners put it out and dumped it in a drain.

No damage was reported. Police are treating the attacks “seriously”.

The Karnaphuli Gas Distribution Company Limited (KGDCL) office, Chattogram education board and Sholoshahar Railway Station are near the scene.

Mozammel Haque, chief of Panchlaish Police Station, told bdnews24.com there are cameras in the area and police have collected the footage. “We hope to find out who did it.”

Asked about the motive, he said those behind it could explain that, and details would follow after arrests.

Aminur Rashid, assistant commissioner (public relations) of Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP), said the station team’s footage is being checked, and it will confirm who was involved.

No one had been detained as of Friday noon.

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