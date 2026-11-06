‘Joy Hasina’ graffiti done on wall near Chuadanga school; students claim it to be for ‘fun’

A wall of a residential property opposite Chuadanga Government Girls’ High School has sparked controversy after several slogans, including “Joy Hasina”, “Joy Bangabandhu” and “Mujib Sena”, were found written on it.

Photos and videos of the graffiti began circulating on Facebook on Thursday afternoon. The footage showed several students wearing school uniforms writing on the wall using spray paint.

After the incident came to light, the school authorities took notice. Headteacher Sheikh Rezaul Karim later summoned the students and their guardians to the school and questioned them about the matter.

The students claimed that they had written the slogans on the wall merely as a prank and for fun.

Meanwhile, after photos and videos of the graffiti spread on Facebook, leaders and activists of the Chuadanga district unit of the BNP and its affiliated organisations staged a protest procession in the town on Thursday night, condemning the incident.

Following the procession, BNP leaders and activists gathered at Shahid Hasan Chattar in the town and addressed a roadside meeting.

Among those who spoke were Sirajul Islam, president of the municipal BNP, and Selimul Habib, general secretary of the Chuadanga district unit of Jatiyatabadi Samajik Sangskritik Sangstha (JASAS), an affiliated organisation of the BNP.

Selimul Habib said, “Our protest on Thursday night was against those conspiring secretly and trying to tarnish the district’s image. The procession had been planned in advance.

“After learning about the wall graffiti, we also protested against it. We want the actual culprits to be given exemplary punishment.”

He added, “We will not tolerate any attempt by members of the now-banned Awami League or its affiliated organisations to create disorder. We will protest against it. Our programme was part of that protest.”

Headteacher Sheikh Rezaul Karim said the students seen in the video and photographs were from Class Five and Class Seven. Their guardians were also called to the school.

“They said they had written on the wall purely as a prank and for fun,” he said.

“They had a can of black spray paint. They denied writing the slogans in white paint and claimed responsibility only for the ones written in black. They also claimed that an eighth-grade student had suggested writing the slogans. We are making further inquiries.”

Chuadanga district BNP organising secretary Khalid Mahmud Milton said he did not want to comment on the incident.

“We immediately organised a protest procession. The administration will look into anything involving a banned political party, not us,” he said.

Asked about the incident, Chuadanga Sadar Police chief Md Moniruzzaman said he had heard about it but did not know the details.

“The school authorities will be in a better position to explain the matter,” he said.