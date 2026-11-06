World food prices fall in October, UN says

Shoppers walks through a produce section amid reports of slumping consumer confidence in lettuce and other fresh produce during the current cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened thousands across the US, at a grocery store in Washington, DC, US, Jul 24, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Shoppers walks through a produce section amid reports of slumping consumer confidence in lettuce and other fresh produce during the current cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened thousands across the US, at a grocery store in Washington, DC, US, Jul 24, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

World food prices fell in October but were still nearly 6 percent above their level a year earlier, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of food commodities, averaged 133.9 points in October, down from a revised 135.6 in September.

The index was 5.9 percent higher than a year earlier, but remained 16.4 percent below its March 2022 peak.