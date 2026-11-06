World food prices fall in October, UN says

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 03:31 PM
Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 03:31 PM
World food prices fell in October but were still nearly 6 percent above their level a year earlier, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday.
The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of food commodities, averaged 133.9 points in October, down from a revised 135.6 in September.
The index was 5.9 percent higher than a year earlier, but remained 16.4 percent below its March 2022 peak.