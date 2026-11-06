November 06, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

World food prices fall in October, UN says

The monthly measure tracks prices of a basket of food commodities

World food prices fall in October, UN says
Shoppers walks through a produce section amid reports of slumping consumer confidence in lettuce and other fresh produce during the current cyclosporiasis outbreak that has sickened thousands across the US, at a grocery store in Washington, DC, US, Jul 24, 2026. REUTERS/Nathan Howard

Reuters

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 03:31 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 03:31 PM

World food prices fell in October but were still nearly 6 percent above their level a year earlier, the United Nations' Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) said on Friday.

The FAO Food Price Index, which tracks monthly changes in international prices for a basket of food commodities, averaged 133.9 points in October, down from a revised 135.6 in September.

The index was 5.9 percent higher than a year earlier, but remained 16.4 percent below its March 2022 peak.

Related Stories
Pakistan home to nearly half of MENAAP’s poorest
Pakistan home to nearly half of MENAAP’s poorest
Global food inflation to intensify
Global food inflation to intensify
Fuel price shock pushes inflation up again
Fuel price shock pushes inflation up again
World food prices hit nearly 4-year high: UN
World food prices hit nearly 4-year high: UN
Read More
DU admission tests: Which unit when?
DU admission tests: Which unit when?
4 die of ‘measles’ in a day
4 die of ‘measles’ in a day
Police hunt for petrol bomb attackers in Ctg
Police hunt for petrol bomb attackers in Ctg
‘Joy Hasina’ graffiti done on wall near school; students claim ‘fun’
‘Joy Hasina’ graffiti done on wall near school; students claim ‘fun’
Read More
Opinion

Mohammad Rabiul Alam

The need for a strong data privacy culture
Mohammad Rabiul Alam

Sabir Mustafa

Iran war in focus as Trump suffers midterm debacle
Sabir Mustafa

Reuters

Midterm trouncing underscores inflation’s political poison
Reuters

Ron Bousso

West Asia to pay for Trump's midterm rout
Ron Bousso
Read More