November 06, 2026

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Qatar's emir, Trump discuss mediation efforts to end regional crisis

Qatar has been acting as a channel for US-Iran communications

Qatar&#039;s emir, Trump discuss mediation efforts to end regional crisis
President Donald Trump meets Qatar's Emir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, in Doha, Qatar, May 14. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 02:51 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 02:51 PM

Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani spoke by phone with US President Donald Trump to discuss Qatar's mediation efforts towards a comprehensive agreement to end the regional crisis, a Qatari statement said on Friday.

Iran has submitted a nuclear proposal to Washington through Qatar, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Thursday, saying the United States was reviewing it but discussions would depend on Washington first meeting Tehran's seven demands.

These include sanctions relief, access to frozen assets and war reparations, while Washington insists nuclear issues must feature in initial talks.

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