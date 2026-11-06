Applied Human Science College students block road demanding principal’s removal

Students of Government College of Applied Human Science, formerly known as Home Economics College, have taken to the streets in Dhaka, demanding the removal of Principal Prof Meherun Nessa.

The students gathered outside the college on Friday morning, blocking both sides of Azimpur Road and disrupting traffic.

They accuse police of baton-charging them on Thursday night while rescuing the principal, who had been confined to her office by protesters.

Several students were seriously injured and admitted to hospital, they claim.

Lalbagh Division Deputy Commissioner of Police Mohammad Mostak Sarker, however, has denied the allegations.

He said police went to the campus at the college authorities’ request solely to rescue the principal, with only female officers deployed.

“We went there mainly to rescue the principal. Only our female police officers were present. They tried to reason with the students,” he said.

When the students refused to cooperate, police carried out a rescue operation and brought the principal out safely, the deputy commissioner said.

Commenting on Friday’s road blockade, he said police had contacted the protesters and asked them to clear the road to prevent public suffering.

“We have asked them not to cause public inconvenience. If they do, people will grow annoyed with them. We have advised them to continue their protest peacefully and submit a memorandum or make their demands in writing,” he said.

The students had continued their demonstrations throughout Thursday, keeping the principal confined on campus into the night.

Lalbagh Police chief Jamil Hossain said on Thursday night that students had confined Prof Meherun since the morning, demanding her removal. At one point, she fell ill, prompting the college authorities to contact officials.

Police entered the campus around 11pm and rescued her before handing her over to her family, he said.

Afterwards, students accused police of baton-charging them inside the campus. They announced an indefinite suspension of all campus activities until the principal submitted a written resignation and action was taken against the officers involved.

Around 2am, student representative Tamanna Islam said they would resume their protest at 8am on Friday.

They would pause the programme during a recruitment exam scheduled for the day and resume it after the test.

Earlier, student Shampa Akhter alleged that the principal had cancelled the residential seats of two students over a minor incident.

She said the students had failed to finish a programme at the college auditorium on time before Durga Puja. The principal then cancelled their seats and later asked them to pay Tk 12,500 for using the auditorium, even after they apologised.

“We are students. Where would we get that much money? That is why we protested [on Thursday]. At night, she brought in police and had us beaten,” Shampa alleged.

Prof Meherun denied the allegations, saying the students had continued their programme from 10am until 5am and were punished for it. She said she had been lenient after they apologised.

“But the college has rules. They used electricity, so they have to pay the bill. What have I done wrong?” she said.