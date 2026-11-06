Shah Rukh struggles with Ed Sheeran’s fast lyrics, praises Suhana’s lip-syncing in ‘King’ song

Shah Rukh Khan has admitted that he struggled to remember the fast-paced lyrics sung by Ed Sheeran in King’s song “Tu Mil Jaaye”, while praising his daughter Suhana Khan for effortlessly lip-syncing to the track.

Known for his impeccable lip-syncing skills, the Bollywood superstar was impressed by Suhana’s performance in a recent Instagram video, where she was seen getting ready for designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party, Indian daily Hindustan Times writes.

Suhana shared a “Get Ready With Me” (GRWM) video on Instagram, showing her hair and make-up preparations as she lip-synced to Sheeran’s part in “Tu Mil Jaaye”. The video ended with a transition from her night suit to a red and gold lehenga worn for the Diwali celebration.

Reacting to the video, Shah Rukh commented: “How do you remember the words it was so difficult for me because Ed sings so fast!!!”

His comment delighted fans, with several praising the father-daughter duo. One fan wrote, “Because she's your daughter,” while another said, “She got these skills from you.”

Another commented that a father cheering for his daughter was “the best thing ever”.

Suhana is set to make her theatrical debut alongside her father in King. She previously made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film The Archies.

Ed Sheeran’s Bollywood Debut

Sheeran’s contribution to “Tu Mil Jaaye” came as a surprise to fans. The song, the first track released from King, also features vocals by Arijit Singh and Madhubanti Bagchi.

In a social media post, the British singer spoke about his growing association with Shah Rukh, recalling how the actor had suggested that he record a song for his upcoming film during an earlier meeting.

Sheeran also recalled visiting Shah Rukh’s home during his last trip to India to shoot a cameo for his song Sapphire, which features Arijit Singh.

During the visit, Shah Rukh introduced him to music composer duo Sachin-Jigar. Sheeran said he wrote and recorded his portion of “Tu Mil Jaaye” that very night, marking his Bollywood debut.

About ‘King’

Directed by Siddharth Anand, “King” is an action film featuring Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan in key roles.

The cast also includes Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, Rani Mukerji, Saurabh Shukla and Jaideep Ahlawat, among others.

The film marks the sixth collaboration between Shah Rukh and Deepika and Suhana’s theatrical debut. It will also mark Shah Rukh’s return to the big screen after three years.

King is scheduled to release in theatres on Dec 24, 2026.