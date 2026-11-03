November 03, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

Tear gas, sound grenades used as police clash with garment workers in Dhaka’s Mirpur

When several thousand workers tried to block the road, they were stopped by law enforcers. Tensions eventually erupted into a clash

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 03 Nov 2026, 11:10 AM

Updated : 03 Nov 2026, 11:33 AM

Police have clashed with garment workers in Dhaka’s Mirpur once again.

The clash started around 10am on Tuesday.

Several thousand workers had gathered in front of several garment factories in the Pallabi Industrial Area since the morning. They were seen carrying sticks and other makeshift weapons.

Image

When the workers tried to block the road, police initially stopped them.

The workers then grew agitated and started throwing brickbats at police.

The two sides then clashed under the Mirpur metro rail station. Metro rail passengers were stuck inside amid the violence.

Pallabi Police Station chief Jalal Uddin said, "Workers are not being allowed to block the road. We are trying to keep the situation under control. Chases and counter-chase are going on near Mirpur-11 Bus Stand."

Garment workers had blocked roads in different parts of Mirpur on Thursday. After blocking roads for six hours that day, they cleared the way in the afternoon, restoring the regular flow of traffic.

Workers at several garment factories protested on Saturday.

Initially, the protests began with a strike and demonstrations inside the factories. The protesters later took to the streets.

The workers blockaded the road in different parts of Mirpur on Sunday, sparking tensions with law enforcers. Police say there were incidents of vandalism and arson as well.

Later, police and protesters clashed, with some being detained.

On Monday, protesting workers were not allowed to block the roads in Mirpur, with police chasing them away from Mirpur-14.

When the protesters tried to regroup in the Mirpur-2, police threw tear gas shells to remove them.

Related Stories
Police vehicle torched in Mirpur
Police vehicle torched in Mirpur
Police clash with workers in Mirpur
Police clash with workers in Mirpur
Garment workers block Mirpur-10 again
Garment workers block Mirpur-10 again
Garment workers block road in Uttara
Garment workers block road in Uttara
Read More
Jamaat leader Akhtaruzzaman freed from jail
Jamaat leader Akhtaruzzaman freed from jail
Indian national killed as two helicopters collide in Nepal
Indian national killed as two helicopters collide in Nepal
Police tear-gas garment workers off Ashulia road
Police tear-gas garment workers off Ashulia road
Finland offers free trip for singles
Finland offers free trip for singles
Read More
Opinion

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa
Read More