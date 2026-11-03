Tear gas, sound grenades used as police clash with garment workers in Dhaka’s Mirpur

Police have clashed with garment workers in Dhaka’s Mirpur once again.

The clash started around 10am on Tuesday.

Several thousand workers had gathered in front of several garment factories in the Pallabi Industrial Area since the morning. They were seen carrying sticks and other makeshift weapons.

When the workers tried to block the road, police initially stopped them.

The workers then grew agitated and started throwing brickbats at police.

The two sides then clashed under the Mirpur metro rail station. Metro rail passengers were stuck inside amid the violence.

Pallabi Police Station chief Jalal Uddin said, "Workers are not being allowed to block the road. We are trying to keep the situation under control. Chases and counter-chase are going on near Mirpur-11 Bus Stand."

Garment workers had blocked roads in different parts of Mirpur on Thursday. After blocking roads for six hours that day, they cleared the way in the afternoon, restoring the regular flow of traffic.

Workers at several garment factories protested on Saturday.

Initially, the protests began with a strike and demonstrations inside the factories. The protesters later took to the streets.

The workers blockaded the road in different parts of Mirpur on Sunday, sparking tensions with law enforcers. Police say there were incidents of vandalism and arson as well.

Later, police and protesters clashed, with some being detained.

On Monday, protesting workers were not allowed to block the roads in Mirpur, with police chasing them away from Mirpur-14.

When the protesters tried to regroup in the Mirpur-2, police threw tear gas shells to remove them.