Garment workers block Dhaka’s Mirpur-10 again

Garment workers are blocking roads in Dhaka’s Mirpur-10 roundabout area to demand a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Around 9am on Sunday, workers from several garment factories in Mirpur took up positions at the roundabout and blocked the road.

This brought traffic to a halt at the Mirpur-10 roundabout, leading to congestion on nearby roads. Traffic police are trying to arrange alternative routes to keep traffic flowing normally.

Assistant Police Commissioner Abul Basar Mollah of the Mirpur Traffic Division said: "Garment workers have blocked the road today. Currently, traffic is blocked at Mirpur-10. We are trying to normalise the traffic by diverting it."

Garment workers had blocked roads in different areas of Mirpur on Thursday to push for the same demand. Around 9:30am that day, several hundred workers took to the road at Mirpur-10 roundabout.

Though they cleared the area at a later time, another group pushing for the same demand had blocked the road in front of the Purabi Cinema Hall near the metro rail station No. 11. After blocking the road for about six hours in two phases, the workers called off the demonstration in the afternoon and traffic returned to normal.

The protesters then took to the streets of Mirpur again on Saturday, disrupting traffic in the Mirpur-10, Mirpur-11, Mirpur-12 and Proshika Intersection areas.

Garment workers have been protesting for some time for a minimum wage of Tk 30,000.