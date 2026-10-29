Garment workers block road, snarling traffic in Dhaka’s Mirpur

Garment workers are conducting a road blockade in Dhaka’s Mirpur to demand a minimum monthly salary of Tk 30,000.

The protesters have been blocking roads in Mirpur-10 since 10am on Thursday, said Hasan Mohammad Naser Rikabder, deputy commissioner of police’s Mirpur Division.

As a result, severe traffic congestion has developed in Mirpur-10 and surrounding areas. Many people were seen walking to their destinations in Mirpur at the start of the working day due to the gridlock.

Police say that several hundred workers from a number of nearby garment factories took to the road in protest, grinding traffic to a halt.

Deputy Commissioner Naser said police are trying to convince the workers to clear the road.

Meanwhile, the Mirpur Traffic Division said in a Facebook post, "Traffic is currently temporarily disrupted on the Mirpur Roundabout No. 10 due to a garment workers' protest."

It was also reported that the traffic police are trying to keep traffic flowing normally.