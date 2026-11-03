33 ‘Awami League activists disguised as garment workers’ arrested: police

Police say they have arrested 33 leaders and activists of the Awami League, whose activities are banned, for allegedly engaging in sabotage while posing as garment workers.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dhaka Metropolitan Police said the arrests were made over the past 24 hours.

However, the names and identities of the arrestees were not immediately disclosed.

Clashes have broken out between garment workers and police in Dhaka’s Mirpur on the fifth day of protests pushing for a minimum wage of Tk 30,000.

The clash broke out under the Mirpur-11 metro rail station on Tuesday morning. Police were seen firing tear gas and sound grenades.

Garment workers had blocked roads in different parts of Mirpur on Thursday. After blocking roads for six hours that day, they cleared the way in the afternoon, restoring the regular flow of traffic.

Workers at several garment factories protested on Saturday.

Initially, the protests began with a strike and demonstrations inside the factories. The protesters later took to the streets.

The workers blockaded the road in different parts of Mirpur on Sunday, sparking tensions with law enforcers. Police say there were incidents of vandalism and arson as well.

Later, police and protesters clashed, with some being detained.

On Monday, protesting workers were not allowed to block the roads in Mirpur, with police chasing them away from Mirpur-14.

When the protesters tried to regroup in the Mirpur-2, police threw tear gas shells to remove them.