Police claim 28 detainees from garment protests are 'AL leaders, activists'

The Mirpur Division of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police has detained 28 people suspected of being leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliates amid the garment workers protest demanding an increase in the minimum monthly wage.

Police claim that the arrestees were trying to clash with the police, set fires and sabotage the workers' movement.

Mohammad Rakib Khan, deputy commissioner of the police Mirpur Division’s Detective Branch, confirmed the arrests of 11 on Sunday afternoon.

He said, "The garment workers' movement has been going on for several days to push for a salary increase. However, they have become quite violent since yesterday. Even today, there have been clashes with the police and arson attacks on police vehicles."

Among the arrestees, two have been identified with single names as Rakib and Arif. The names of the others have yet to be confirmed.

The police officer alleged that leaders and activists of the banned Awami League and its affiliates are carrying out sabotage while taking advantage of ordinary workers.

Rakib Khan said that 11 people have been arrested from the protests. According to police, they are grassroots leaders and activists of the Awami League and its affiliates from different districts.

“They were arrested in a drive in Mirpur-10 and its surrounding areas. They are grassroots leaders from various districts including Barishal, Patuakhali, Cox's Bazar, Gaibandha.”

The DB official also alleged that Alif Mollah, nephew of fugitive former MP Ilias Mollah, is the coordinator of this activity.

According to him, it was Alif who brought around 100 leaders and activists from various districts to Dhaka.

“The drive to identify and arrest them is ongoing,” said Rakib.

DMP Joint Police Commissioner (Crime Prevention North) Md Mohidul Islam had made a similar allegation in an impromptu briefing to the media at the Mirpur-10 roundabout around noon.

He said, “Members of banned organisations have infiltrated the agitators.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Abu Naser Rikabder said the DMP's Mirpur division has arrested 17 more people.

He said, "At least 17 more people have been arrested in connection with the violence and arson. Their names and identities will be announced at a later time."

"After committing sabotage, the arrestees were preparing to hold a procession in support of the Awami League."

5-Hour Blockade, Clashes

Garment workers protested in different areas of Mirpur from Sunday morning demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Workers blockaded and clashed with police in the Mirpur area for about five hours from 9am to 2pm.

The protest, which started at the Mirpur-10 roundabout, later spread to Mirpur-11, 12 and surrounding areas. Clashes with police began around 11:30am and lasted until approximately 2pm.

During this time, traffic was brought to a halt on various roads in Mirpur, leading to suffering for the common people, commuters, passengers, students and guardians.

When the situation escalated around noon, the Mirpur-10, Mirpur-11 and Pallabi metro rail stations were temporarily closed for security. As a result, both road and rail transport was disrupted.

Security gates at the entrances to various residential areas of Mirpur were also locked. As a result, many areas could not be entered by vehicles such as rickshaws and motorcycles. Pedestrians had to walk or take alternative routes to their destinations.

Md. Shaon, who went out to pick up his fifth-grade daughter from the Head School in the Mirpur-11 bus Stand Area, said: “I am going to pick her up. I could not take a rickshaw, so I set off on foot. I called the school, but no one is picking up the phone. I cannot contact anyone. Now I will be forced to go directly and get my daughter.”

Asadul Islam, a private sector employee who set off on foot from Mirpur-12 towards Farmgate and Karwan Bazar, said: “There are no vehicles on the road. I thought I would take the metro, but when I arrived, I found that the metro station was also locked. Now, I have no choice but to walk in this hot sun.”

Raisa Akhter, a university student who was stuck near the station, said: “I understand that it was closed for security reasons, but the suffering of ordinary people like us is endless. I was going to sit for an exam, now I don’t know how I’ll get there.”

The protests and road closures meant there was a greater rush of vehicles on alternative routes and lanes. Commuters complained that the fares of rickshaws and motorcycles had been raised severalfold.

DMP Mirpur Division Assistant Police Commissioner (Traffic) Mahfuzol Haque Bakshi said, "There was a protest on the streets, which disrupted the traffic. There were blockades at various locations since the morning. As a result, traffic could not flow."

He said that the traffic police are working to improve the situation.