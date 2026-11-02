Police disperse garment workers twice in Mirpur, arrest 29

Police have stopped garment workers from taking to the roads in Mirpur on the third day of protests over a Tk 30,000 minimum monthly wage, dispersing them twice.

On Monday morning, law enforcers chased workers away at Mirpur-14, then fired tear gas to disperse them when they tried to gather at Mirpur-2.

At least five cases have been filed at different police stations over the protests and vandalism of the past two days, and police had arrested 29 people by midday.

Abu Naser Rikabdar, deputy commissioner of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Mirpur Division, confirmed to bdnews24.com that the workers’ attempts were foiled and that arrests had been made.

“Workers tried to take to the road twice. They were moved on peacefully,” he said at the Mirpur-10 roundabout at 12:45pm.

Around 11am, workers from several garment factories in Shialbari and Purabi in Mirpur 6 tried to reach Mirpur-10 via Mirpur-2. Police fired a tear gas shell to disperse them.

Shopkeepers and pedestrians in the area told bdnews24.com around noon that workers had tried to assemble near Shewrapara intersection before police drove them away.

A half-burnt police leg guard lay in front of the Stadium Gate on the road from Mirpur-2 to Shialbari intersection, with some pieces of brick strewn around.

Earlier, around 9am, garment workers gathered at Mirpur-14 and tried to march towards the Mirpur-10 roundabout. They scattered when police chased them.

Police said cases had been filed at different stations in the Mirpur Division over the violence, including the burning of a police vehicle, damage to another vehicle and vandalism at a traffic box.

On the arrests, Deputy Commissioner Rikabdar said more cases could be filed. Nineteen people had been arrested by Sunday evening, taking the total to 29 by Monday noon.

Earlier, Dhaka Metropolitan Police Joint Commissioner (Crime and Prevention, North) Md Mohidul Islam said: “There may be miscreants among these workers who block roads, break the law and try to worsen law and order for specific motives.

“Whoever they are, anyone who defies the law and tries to disrupt law and order is a criminal in our eyes. We are trying to bring them to book.”

Asked whether the arrestees had been identified, he said police had no specific information on any suspect’s identity.

“Anyone breaking the law and threatening public safety or state property is a criminal.”

A tour of the garment-dense stretches of Mirpur-1, 2 and 11 turned up no visible presence of workers. In the lanes and alleys of Purabi, though, workers were seen split into small groups.