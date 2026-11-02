Aliza Zaman elected unopposed, takes over Mishti’s vacant seat

BNP candidate Aliza Zaman has been declared the unopposed winner in the by-election to a reserved seat for women in the 13th parliament.

Returning Officer and Election Commission Joint Secretary Moin Uddin Khan made the announcement on Monday.

“Under the law, Aliza Zaman has been declared elected. The Election Commission has approved the publication of the gazette notification. It will be published shortly with her name and address and then sent to the Parliament Secretariat to arrange her swearing-in,” he said.

The by-election was necessitated by the resignation of BNP reserved-seat MP Ferdousy Ahmed Mishti on Oct 1, following allegations of her involvement in an attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda MCH-FP Centre in Dhaka's Mirpur.

The seat was subsequently declared vacant, and the Election Commission announced the by-election schedule on Oct 12.

BNP nominated Aliza for the seat. She submitted her nomination papers on Oct 26.

Voting was scheduled for Nov 12. However, as she was the sole candidate, Aliza was declared elected unopposed on Monday after the nomination scrutiny and withdrawal periods had passed.