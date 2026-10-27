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BNP’s sole candidate Aliza Zaman clears reserved seat scrutiny

No other candidate has entered the race for the reserved seat

BNP’s sole candidate Aliza Zaman clears reserved seat scrutiny

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 27 Oct 2026, 04:49 PM

Updated : 27 Oct 2026, 04:49 PM

The nomination papers of BNP’s Aliza Zaman, the only candidate in the reserved women’s seat by-election for the 13th Parliament, have been declared valid.

Returning officer Moin Uddin Khan, a joint secretary of the Election Commission (EC), scrutinised the papers on Tuesday.

“Aliza Zaman’s nomination has been declared valid for now,” he said. “A notification will be issued declaring her elected unopposed the day after the deadline for withdrawing candidacy ends.”

Aliza filed her papers on Monday for the seat left vacant by Ferdousy Ahmed Mishti’s resignation.

She is a member of the BNP’s central executive committee, joint convenor of its Pirojpur district unit and organising secretary of the central Jatiotabadi Mohila Dal’s Barishal Division.

Under the schedule, Nov 1 is the last day to withdraw candidacy, and voting is set for Nov 12. By the rules, Aliza will be elected as the BNP candidate.

As her papers passed scrutiny, she will be declared elected unopposed once the withdrawal deadline ends.

Mishti, a BNP reserved-seat MP, resigned on Oct 1 after she was accused of involvement in an attack, looting and vandalism at the Radda Maternal and Child Health-Family Planning Centre in Dhaka’s Mirpur.

The seat was later declared vacant, and the EC announced the by-election schedule.

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