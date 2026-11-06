Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV line up eight new movies, shows for weekend streaming

From a supernatural take on the Wild West to the secret lives of spies, this weekend's streaming lineup has plenty to keep viewers busy.

Eight new releases across Netflix, Hulu, Apple TV, Prime Video and Mubi offer a mix of returning series, fresh stories and films spanning different genres.

The selections, featured in IMDb's streaming listings, include new seasons of popular shows, a drama about boxing legend Muhammad Ali and a documentary on the making of Marie Antoinette.

Here is a look at what viewers can watch.

"Bass x Machina" Season 1 (Netflix)

The six-episode animated series offers a steampunk take on the Western genre.

Created by LeSean Thomas, it follows deputy US Marshal Bass Reeves, voiced by Brian Tyree Henry, as he navigates an American West filled with violent outlaws, powerful machines and supernatural threats.

The series premiered on Tuesday.

"All's Fair" Season 2 (Hulu)

Ryan Murphy's women-led legal drama returns for a second season, following the lawyers of Grant, Ronson & Green as they confront new scandals and secrets.

Kim Kardashian, Naomi Watts, Niecy Nash-Betts, Teyana Taylor, Sarah Paulson and Glenn Close reprise their roles. The first three episodes premiered on Wednesday.

"The Greatest" (Prime Video)

The new limited series explores the life and career of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, played by newcomer Jaalen Best.

Created by Ben Watkins and executive-produced by Michael B Jordan, the series was produced with the involvement of Ali's widow, Lonnie Ali, and his estate. All eight episodes premiered on Wednesday.

"Stick" Season 2 (Apple TV)

The golf comedy-drama starring Owen Wilson returns for a second season.

The new episodes follow former professional golfer Pryce Cahill and his longtime caddie Mitts as they team up with a rival, Clark Ross, to pursue Pryce's comeback and a potential record-breaking US Open victory.

The first two episodes premiered on Wednesday.

"Black Doves" Season 2 (Netflix)

The British spy thriller returns with Keira Knightley reprising her role as undercover agent Helen, who struggles to balance her life as the prime minister's wife with her secret work. Ben Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire also return.

The entire second season premiered on Thursday.

"North of North" Season 2 (Netflix)

The Canadian comedy series returns, following young Inuk mother Siaja, played by Anna Lambe, as she tries to build a better future after starting afresh in the Arctic town of Ice Cove.

The complete second season became available on Thursday.

"Making Marie Antoinette" (Mubi)

Directed by the late Eleanor Coppola, the documentary takes viewers behind the scenes of the making of Sofia Coppola's 2006 film "Marie Antoinette".

Released to mark the film's 20th anniversary, it explores the filmmaking process and the relationship between Eleanor and her daughter Sofia. The documentary premieres on Mubi on Friday.

"Possible Love" (Netflix)

South Korean filmmaker Lee Chang-dong returns with his first feature film in eight years.

The drama follows two married couples who cross paths during the making of a documentary and gradually confront differences in their lives and their hidden desires.

After a limited theatrical release, the film premieres on Netflix on Friday.