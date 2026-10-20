France in turmoil: What might follow a weekend of riots?

A man throws a plastic traffic cone through a burning barricade amid clashes during a day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris as part of nationwide protests called by the "Yellow Vests" movement, joined by French high school and university students, teachers and parents demanding better school conditions and government action, as well as labour unions, workers, farmers and retirees, France, Oct 17, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

A man throws a plastic traffic cone through a burning barricade amid clashes during a day of demonstrations against the cost of living and rising fuel prices in Paris as part of nationwide protests called by the "Yellow Vests" movement, joined by French high school and university students, teachers and parents demanding better school conditions and government action, as well as labour unions, workers, farmers and retirees, France, Oct 17, 2026. REUTERS/Abdul Saboor

France is counting the cost of some of its worst unrest in years at the weekend over the cost of living and under-funded public services. Here is the latest:

How Will the Government Stop More Violence?

Authorities say 2,500 people are in custody awaiting questioning while 149 are detained awaiting trial.

Partial curfews have been imposed in parts of Paris, Bordeaux, Lille, Lyon, Nice and Marseille to keep the streets quiet in areas worst-hit by rioting. The government, which had 60,000 officers mobilised at the weekend, plans to increase police numbers on the ground.

For businesses and victims of violence, the government is implementing state-financed furlough measures to avoid layoffs, and providing funds to help companies meet cashflow needs. Insurers have promised speedy payouts to cover some of the damage, which hit more than 3,000 shops.

How Will the Government Address Underlying Complaints?

France's extremely strained public finances mean the government has precious little room for broader measures to address protesters' anger over the rising cost of living.

It has already hiked emergency spending this year to help certain sectors like farmers, fishermen and haulers cope with high fuel costs caused by the Iran war.

The protests began last month at high schools in Paris' working-class northern suburbs, where anger over teacher shortages and ⁠shabby facilities evolved into a broader movement.

The government has so far not committed to substantial extra funding for schools but has pledged to send some 3,000 teachers, who are qualified but not yet working, to fill staffing gaps.

Have Protests Peaked?

Cities were quieter at the start of the week. But some protesters have called for a new round of demonstrations on Saturday. Unions have called for strikes on Nov 5 to protest budget cuts and support hiking wages.

Schools are on a break for two weeks, but some student organisations are calling for more demonstrations.

How Will France's Dire Economic Situation be Affected?

The unrest is a blow to business confidence, which was already fragile due to a fiscal crisis and high energy prices.

The minority government is struggling to pass spending cuts in a divided parliament as part of its 2027 budget and is at risk of being toppled by opposition parties if a compromise cannot be found with at least some of them.

The government wants to cut its budget deficit to 5.0% of economic output next year from 5.4% this year – one of the biggest in the euro zone.

French bond yields climbed further on Tuesday after their biggest daily rise in nearly a month in the previous session, with investors remaining cautious. The yield on France's 10-year benchmark bond reached 4.96 percent at one point on Tuesday.

Will the Unrest Spread to Other Countries?

If France cannot contain the unrest, there is a risk that it could spill across its borders with deep public anger around Europe over cost-of-living issues. In neighbouring Italy, clashes erupted between police and protesters on Sunday.

Albania has also seen a series of student demonstrations in recent days over corruption, a lack of jobs and poor education standards, while Spain and Portugal have faced protests over housing.

How Will the Unrest Affect the 2027 Presidential Election?

Elections next year will see President Emmanuel Macron step down after a decade in power. The unrest is likely to boost far-right presidential candidate Marine Le Pen, who is already the frontrunner in polls and has long talked tough on law and order.

"Le Pen no longer needs to spend any money to campaign," Jean-Baptiste Moreau, a former lawmaker from Macron's camp, told Reuters. "It's not just a clear path ahead of her, it's a six-lane highway."

Hard-left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon has come under pressure for backing protesters' demands, criticising the government's handling and not clearly condemning the violence.

Meanwhile, Macron, who headed off to the Middle East on Monday, has emerged from the crisis further weakened. His former Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, now a centre-right presidential candidate, said on X he wanted "decisions and initiatives" from the lame-duck leader to "restore order".

Are Paris and Other Cities Safe to Visit?

There have been no reports of any injuries to foreigners caught up in the unrest. However, several European governments advised citizens travelling to France to avoid large crowds and exercise caution.