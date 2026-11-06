November 06, 2026

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Eight killed in series of shootings across western Turkiye

Police have launched an investigation, with two teachers reportedly among the victims

Eight killed in series of shootings across western Turkiye
Map of Turkiye. Photo: Facebook

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 06 Nov 2026, 03:17 PM

Updated : 06 Nov 2026, 03:17 PM

A series of shootings in western Turkiye has left eight people dead and one seriously injured, the BBC reports.

The attacks took place in Afyonkarahisar province on Thursday, with victims found at several locations in three separate vehicles, the British broadcaster said, citing local reports.

The suspect fled, triggering a manhunt, and authorities later said he had been arrested in Eskisehir province.

CCTV footage published in Turkish media showed a man in a black jacket, white trousers and glasses clutching a long weapon beside a red minivan, according to the BBC.

State-run Anadolu Agency reported that three people were killed near Ayazini village and three near Kiyir village. In Yukaritandir, two women were found injured and later died in hospital.

Two teachers were reportedly among the dead.

Local media said police closed roads leading to the villages and launched a large-scale operation to find the suspect.

Newspaper Milliyet reported that a vehicle allegedly taken by the attacker was later found stuck in mud, with the suspect having abandoned it and fled on foot.

In a social media post, the Afyonkarahisar Governorate said all relevant state institutions had been working in coordination “since the very first moment” and “meticulously” carrying out the necessary work.

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