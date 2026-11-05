Rizvi blames ‘Hasina supporters’ for violence at garment factories

Senior BNP leader Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has said “genuine” garment workers are no longer involved in the ongoing protests.

The party’s senior joint secretary general accused supporters of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina of setting fire to factories and triggering unrest, alleging that those behind the violence were “acting at the instigation of a neighbouring country”.

He made the remarks at a gathering in Chattogram before a procession organised by the BNP's city unit to mark National Revolution and Solidarity Day.

Rizvi said the government had addressed workers’ legitimate demands and continued to provide assurances on issues including the wage board.

He alleged that those who had fled the country, including Hasina, were directing the violence through their supporters who remained in Bangladesh.

Rizvi also claimed that those arrested over the violence were leaders of the Awami League’s associate organisations Jubo League and Chhatra League.

Accusing Hasina of seeking to return to power through violence and provocation, the BNP leader referred to allegations of widespread corruption, bank looting, and money laundering during her tenure.

He said the people of Bangladesh were now united and would not allow her to regain what he described as “the spoils of corruption”.