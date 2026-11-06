Bangladesh records four more deaths with measles symptoms

Four more people with measles symptoms have died in the country in the past 24 hours, the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) says.

The latest deaths bring the total number of fatalities from measles and measles-like symptoms to 1,276 since Mar 15, according to official figures.

Of them, 1,171 died with measles symptoms, while 105 were confirmed to have died from measles.

In a bulletin issued on Friday, the DGHS said four people with measles symptoms died in Dhaka Division during the 24 hours from 8am on Wednesday.

Dhaka Division has recorded the highest number of deaths with measles symptoms so far, at 526.

Sylhet Division follows with 204 deaths, while Chattogram has reported 114, Rajshahi 93, Mymensingh 89, Barishal 70, Khulna 57 and Rangpur 18.

The bulletin said 1,239 people across the country developed measles symptoms in the past 24 hours, while 75 people tested positive for the disease.

A total of 1,128 patients with measles symptoms were admitted to hospitals during the period. Of them, 387 were admitted in Dhaka Division, 208 in Chattogram, 175 in Sylhet, 123 in Barishal, 91 in Khulna, 80 in Mymensingh, 34 in Rajshahi and 30 in Rangpur.

According to DGHS data, 210,982 people with measles symptoms had been admitted to hospitals between Mar 15 and Thursday. Of them, 202,394 recovered and returned home.

The bulletin said 236,714 people had developed measles symptoms so far this year, with the disease confirmed in 24,294 cases.

The DGHS has been keeping records of measles infections, measles-like symptoms and related deaths since Mar 15.

However, not all patients visiting hospitals or those staying outside hospitals undergo measles tests, making it difficult to determine the actual number of infections.

The health directorate's records cover only patients who seek treatment at hospitals or are admitted there.