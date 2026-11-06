Dhaka University admission tests: Full schedule for all units

Applications for first-year undergraduate admission at Dhaka University for 2026-27 will open on Nov 11, after this year’s poor Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent results.

Applications will be taken online until 11:59pm on Nov 25, and the unit tests will begin on Dec 5.

The university’s public relations office said on Aug 2 that the general admission committee made the decisions at a meeting, presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof ABM Obaidul Islam.

Of 1,240,798 students who sat the HSC and equivalent exams, 656,149 passed, a rate of 52.12 percent. Only about 350,000 can apply to DU, as fewer students scored GPA 5, 4 and 3 or above.

Of 633,149 passers analysed, 40,084 got GPA 5 and 182,720 above GPA 4. Some 138,826 scored between 3.5 and 4, 138,271 between 3 and 3.5, and nearly 130,000 below 3.

No one under GPA 3.50 can apply.

Tests will be held in five units: Arts, Law and Social Science; Science; Business Studies; Fine Arts; and the Institute of Business Administration (IBA).

For the first time, the Science unit will set a separate paper for English-medium students under their curriculum.

Except Fine Arts and IBA, the tests will also be held in eight divisional cities, at the universities of Rajshahi, Chittagong, Barishal and Khulna, Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Bangladesh Agricultural University in Mymensingh, and Begum Rokeya University in Rangpur.

Exam Schedule

• IBA: Dec 5

• Science: Dec 12

• Arts, Law and Social Science: Dec 19

• Fine Arts (general knowledge and drawing): Dec 22

• Business Studies: Dec 26

Except IBA, tests run from 11am to 12:30pm. IBA runs from 10am to noon.

Marks and Time

• Arts, Law and Social Science, Science, Business Studies: 60 MCQ and 40 written marks, 45 minutes each

• Fine Arts: 40 MCQ marks in 30 minutes, 60 drawing marks in 60 minutes

• IBA: 70 MCQ marks in 90 minutes, 30 descriptive marks in 30 minutes

Candidates will be assessed on 120 marks: 100 for the test and 20 for SSC and HSC results. Applicants must have passed SSC or equivalent between 2021 and 2024, and HSC in 2026.

Eligibility

Applicants must pass SSC between 2021 and 2024, and HSC in 2026.

• Science Unit: A combined GPA of 8, with at least 3.5 in each examination. Humanities and business studies students from general and madrasa education boards can also apply with a combined GPA of 7.5 and at least 3.0 in each examination.

• Arts, Law and Social Sciences Unit: A combined GPA of 7.5, with at least 3.0 in each examination. Science students need a combined 8 and at least 3.5 in each examination; business studies students need 7.5 and at least 3.0.

• Business Studies Unit: A combined GPA of 7.5, with at least 3.0 in each examination. Science students need 8 and at least 3.5; humanities students need 7.5 and at least 3.0.

• Fine Arts Unit: A combined GPA of 6.5, with at least 3.0 in each examination.

Undergraduate classes for the 2026-27 session will begin on Mar 28, 2027.