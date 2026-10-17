October 17, 2026

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Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs moved to Pennsylvania prison after luxury lifestyle allegations

The transfer comes in the wake of revelations detailing special privileges enjoyed by the 56-year-old behind bars

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs moved to Pennsylvania prison after luxury lifestyle allegations
Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala - Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between - Arrivals - New York City, US - 01/05/17 - Sean "Diddy" Combs. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 17 Oct 2026, 12:22 PM

Updated : 17 Oct 2026, 12:22 PM

Convicted music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs has been moved from FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey to FCI Allenwood Low in Pennsylvania, a low-security federal institution situated roughly 250km west of New York City.

The transfer, confirmed to news agencies by the US Bureau of Prisons (BOP), comes in the wake of revelations detailing special privileges enjoyed by the 56-year-old behind bars.

According to The Guardian, reports emerged via NBC News that Combs maintained aspects of his affluent lifestyle while serving his sentence, including smuggling Hennessy cognac into the facility, utilising a contraband mobile phone, and getting fellow inmates to cook, clean, make his bed, and perform massages.

Following the disclosures, prison authorities placed Combs in the facility's special housing unit and docked 41 days of good-conduct credit, pushing his expected release date back to Mar 2, 2028.

Further reports by TMZ suggesting Combs was injured in an inmate altercation were directly refuted by the BOP as "false”.

Combs is serving a four-year-and-two-month sentence handed down on Jul 2, 2025, for prostitution-related convictions involving the transportation of individuals across state lines for sexual encounters.

Combs's spokesperson Juda Engelmayer said the BOP alone makes placement decisions and expressed hope that the move to Pennsylvania would let Combs move forward without further disruption.

An appeal against his conviction and sentence remains pending before the Second US Circuit Court of Appeals, The Guardian said.

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