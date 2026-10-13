Clone of Graft in plot allocation: Ex-RAJUK chief Iqbal gets 14 years in jail for graft

A Dhaka court has sentenced eight people, including former RAJUK chairman Iqbal Uddin Chowdhury, to 14 years in prison on two separate charges over irregularities and corruption in plot allocation.

Judge Md Abdus Salam of the Dhaka Special Judge Court delivered the verdict on Tuesday.

Anti-Corruption Commission Prosecutor Khandaker Shamim Hossain confirmed the sentence.

The others convicted are former RAJUK member (development) SD Fayez, former member (planning) AKM Wahedul Islam, former member (finance) SM Zafar Ullah, former member (administration and land) HM Zahurul Haque, former member (estate) Rezaul Karim Tarafdar and plot allottees Shawkat Aziz and Ashfaq Aziz.

ACC Prosecutor Shamim Hossain said, “The eight accused have been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Tk 1 million for criminal misconduct. They have been given another year of rigorous imprisonment in default of payment of the fine.

“In addition, they have been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Tk 1 million for criminal breach of trust. In default of payment of the fine, they will have to serve another year in jail.”

Shamim said that the two sentences will run concurrently, which means the convicts will only have to serve seven years in prison.

Court Bench Assistant Saiful Islam Mithu said, "The accused were out on bail. However, they did not appear in court today.

"Therefore, the court has scrapped their bail and issued arrest warrants along with sentence warrants against them."

According to the details of the case, suspects Iqbal, Fayez, Wahedul, Zafar, Zahurul and Rezaul allotted two 10-katha plots to Asfaq and Shawkat without giving legitimate applicants the opportunity. The RAJUK officials were accused of abusing their power and committed these irregularities between Aug 23, 2001 and Oct 23, 2014.

On Feb 8, 2017, then ACC deputy director Silvia Ferdous filed a case with Motijheel Police Station over the matter.

After the investigation, Mirza Zahidul Alam, then deputy director of the commission, filed a charge sheet against eight people in the court on Sept 4, 2018. On Aug 26, 2019, the court framed charges against the accused and ordered the case to trial.

During the trial, the court heard the testimony of nine people. After hearing the closing arguments from the prosecution and defence, the verdict came on Tuesday.