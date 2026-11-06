Students declare Applied Human Science College principal ‘unwelcome’

Students of Government College of Applied Human Science, formerly known as Home Economics College, in Dhaka have declared principal Prof Meherun Nessa unwelcome on campus.

They also gave a 72-hour ultimatum for an investigation and trial over the alleged midnight police attack on students.

The students held a press conference outside the main gate around 12:30pm Friday.

Earlier, they blocked the road in front of the college, halting traffic from Nilkhet intersection to Azimpur bus stand.

College student Tamanna Islam read out two demands:

• A neutral probe committee must be formed within 72 hours over the alleged midnight attack, and the police members and officers involved must face exemplary departmental and legal action.

• On behalf of all students, the principal has been declared unwelcome. All administrative activities, classes and exams will stay shut indefinitely until the Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issues an official notice on her resignation.

The students warned of tougher action if the demands are not met.

They had continued protesting late into Thursday night, after a day of demonstrations and confining the principal, until 2:10am, and ended the programme with a press conference.

Student Shampa Akhtar alleged that the principal cancelled the residential seats of two students over an event held at the college auditorium before Durga Puja.

She said the programme ran beyond its scheduled time, after which the students apologised but were asked to pay Tk 12,500 for the auditorium.

“We are students. Where would we get that much money? That is why we protested [on Thursday]. At night, she brought in police and had us beaten,” Shampa alleged.

Denying the allegations, Prof Meherun said: “The students are lying. They finished a 10am programme at 5am, so I punished them.

She said she had been lenient after they apologised.

“But the college has rules. They used electricity, so they have to pay the bill. What have I done wrong?” she added.