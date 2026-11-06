‘Joy Bangla’, four other coast guard ships get new names

The Bangladesh Coast Guard has renamed five vessels, including the ship BCGS Joy Bangla and four others named after national leaders.

The home ministry issued an order on Thursday, saying the changes had been made with approval from the “appropriate authority”.

The vessels have been renamed as follows:

• BCGS Joy Bangla to BCGS Adomyo Bangla

• BCGS Syed Nazrul to BCGS Firoz Kabir

• BCGS Tajuddin to BCGS Nurul Islam

• BCGS Mansur Ali to BCGS M Humayun Kabir

• BCGS Kamruzzaman to BCGS Ashraf Siddiqui