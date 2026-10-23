Bangladesh set for cooler weather from first week of November

A hint of winter is in the air in northern Bangladesh, with temperatures expected to fall further across the country from the first week of November.

The Bangladesh Meteorological Department forecast the change on Friday, as temperatures in several northern districts began to dip, meteorologist Tariful Newaz Kabir told bdnews24.com.

Tetulia has recorded day and night temperatures below 20 degrees Celsius, while readings in Rajarhat and Dinajpur have ranged between 20 and 21 degrees. Temperatures have also fallen in Rajshahi and Ishurdi.

“Once the current weather system passes next week, temperatures may fall a little more,” the meteorologist said.

“From the first week of November, they are likely to drop further. Then the winter feel may grow across the country, Dhaka included.”

A low-pressure system, meanwhile, has formed over the east-central Bay of Bengal and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal, with the system likely to intensify.

It could develop into a depression on Saturday and later strengthen into a deep depression, Kabir said.

The system has yet to affect Bangladesh, but coastal areas could see some rain after Oct 25.

Rain is unlikely elsewhere over the next 24 to 48 hours, with dry conditions expected to prevail across the country, the meteorologist said.