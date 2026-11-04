Journalist Iqbal Sobhan arrested, Rajib Ghosh freed on bond

Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, a journalist and former information advisor to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, has been placed under arrest formally in a case over murder linked to the Anti-discrimination Student Movement.

DBC News Special Correspondent Rajib Ghosh, who had been detained alongside him, was released after signing a bond, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) chief Shafiqul Islam.

Speaking early on Thursday, the DB chief said Iqbal Sobhan was shown arrested in a case filed with Jatrabari Police Station in connection with the Anti-discrimination Student Movement protests.

He did not offer further details on the two journalists.

Earlier on Wednesday afternoon, police detectives detained Iqbal Sobhan from the offices of private broadcaster DBC in Dhaka’s Mohakhali.