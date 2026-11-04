November 04, 2026

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Journalist Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury detained from DBC office

He has not been arrested, but taken in for questioning, a police official says

Journalist Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury detained from DBC office

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 04:16 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 04:16 PM

Police have detained Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, a journalist and former information advisor to ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

He was detained from the offices of broadcaster DBC in Dhaka’s Mohakhali on Wednesday, said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Detective Branch (DB) chief Shafiqul Islam.

Shafiqul said he has not been arrested, but has been taken for questioning.

"There was an unwanted situation there, so we brought him in for questioning."

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