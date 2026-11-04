Secretariat relocation: SAU students clear Agargaon road, rally outside PWD office

Students of Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University (SAU) have cleared a blockade of an Agargaon road and moved to the front of the Public Works Department.

They had taken to the road outside the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Center on Wednesday to protest the decision to relocate the Secretariat to the old trade fair ground.

The students blocked the Mirpur road around 12:15pm, halting traffic, and left about 30 minutes later, at 12:45pm. They shouted slogans and carried placards with their demands.

Monirul Islam, chief (acting) of Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Station, said the blockade was brief and traffic is back to normal now that the students have left.

Fazlul Haque, additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Tejgaon Division, said the road was blocked for 15 to 20 minutes, with traffic resuming once they moved.

Around 1pm, the students said they had left the road and taken position outside the Public Works Department.