CPC Minister Liu Haixing discusses trade, Rohingya crisis with Tarique

Chinese Communist Party official Liu Haixing has met Prime Minister Tarique Rahman in Dhaka to discuss economic cooperation, the Rohingya crisis and political ties.

Liu, minister of the party’s International Department, met Tarique at the Secretariat at 10:30am on Wednesday, Deputy Press Secretary Shahadat Shadhin said.

The talks covered the Bangladesh-China-Myanmar economic corridor, Chinese support for Bangladesh’s development and closer ties between the Communist Party of China and the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), he added.

Liu arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night for a three-day visit. He conveyed Chinese President Xi Jinping’s greetings to Tarique, who returned them to Xi and Premier Li Qiang.

Tarique sought China’s help in resolving the Rohingya crisis, citing the pressure that 1.3 million refugees place on Bangladesh’s economy, society and environment. Liu said he would convey the concerns to Xi.

Liu expressed confidence in Bangladesh’s economic growth under Tarique’s leadership and pledged continued Chinese support, Shadhin said.

Tarique recalled that Bangladesh-China relations began during the presidency of Ziaur Rahman.

He also linked Zia’s visit to China with the launch of Bangladesh’s canal-digging programme. The current government plans to excavate 20,000km of canals to support agriculture and protect the environment.

Both sides want closer party-level ties between the CPC and the BNP, Shadhin said.

Liu said Beijing is keen to broaden the relationship, and a BNP delegation headed by the secretary general has been invited to visit China.

The corridor network also came up. Liu backed Bangladesh’s inclusion in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), according to the deputy press secretary.