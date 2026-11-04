CPC Minister Liu Haixing pays tribute at graves of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia

Chinese Communist Party (CPC) International Department Minister Liu Haixing, has paid tribute by placing wreaths at the graves of BNP founder and late president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia during his visit to Dhaka.

Haixing paid his respects at 8:30am on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, said Jahidul Islam Rony, deputy press secretary to the prime minister.

Among those present were BNP Acting Secretary General and Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP Vice-Chairman and retired air vice marshal Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Abdus Salam Azad and the prime minister’s protocol officer, Kamrul Islam.

Minister Haixing is also scheduled to meet President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman later in the day.

The Chinese minister arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night for a three-day visit.

He reached the capital on a bilateral visit aimed at strengthening ties with the Bangladesh government and political parties.

As a CPC leader, Liu’s visit is expected to place greater emphasis on engagement with political parties. He is scheduled to attend various programmes, including political dialogues and events focusing on Bangladesh-China relations.

A Foreign Ministry official said President Mirza Fakhrul had invited Haixing to visit Bangladesh during his trip to China last April, when he was serving as BNP secretary general.