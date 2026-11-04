November 04, 2026

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business & Economy
Features
Others
Recent News

CPC Minister Liu Haixing pays tribute at graves of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia

Liu Haixing’s visit is expected to focus largely on engagement with political parties

CPC Minister Liu Haixing pays tribute at graves of Ziaur Rahman, Khaleda Zia

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 04 Nov 2026, 12:35 PM

Updated : 04 Nov 2026, 12:35 PM

Chinese Communist Party (CPC) International Department Minister Liu Haixing, has paid tribute by placing wreaths at the graves of BNP founder and late president Ziaur Rahman and former prime minister Khaleda Zia during his visit to Dhaka.

Haixing paid his respects at 8:30am on Wednesday at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar, said Jahidul Islam Rony, deputy press secretary to the prime minister.

Among those present were BNP Acting Secretary General and Prime Minister’s Political Adviser Ruhul Kabir Rizvi, BNP Vice-Chairman and retired air vice marshal Altaf Hossain Chowdhury, Joint Secretary General Khairul Kabir Khokon, Abdus Salam Azad and the prime minister’s protocol officer, Kamrul Islam.

Minister Haixing is also scheduled to meet President Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman later in the day.

The Chinese minister arrived in Dhaka on Tuesday night for a three-day visit.

He reached the capital on a bilateral visit aimed at strengthening ties with the Bangladesh government and political parties.

As a CPC leader, Liu’s visit is expected to place greater emphasis on engagement with political parties. He is scheduled to attend various programmes, including political dialogues and events focusing on Bangladesh-China relations.

A Foreign Ministry official said President Mirza Fakhrul had invited Haixing to visit Bangladesh during his trip to China last April, when he was serving as BNP secretary general.

Related Stories
PM pays tribute to ex-MP Salahuddin Ahmed
PM pays tribute to ex-MP Salahuddin Ahmed
Separatists win Quebec polls in blow to Canada unity
Separatists win Quebec polls in blow to Canada unity
PM on the way to Feni
PM on the way to Feni
China's CPC Minister Liu Haixing to visit Dhaka by Dec
China&#039;s CPC Minister Liu Haixing to visit Dhaka by Dec
Read More
Wage unrest tests garment industry&#039;s low-cost edge
Wage unrest tests garment industry's low-cost edge
USA-ELECTION/GEORGIA
US midterm elections: Democrats projected to win House, Senate
Trump’s Senate strategy backfires as Democrats win
Trump’s Senate strategy backfires as Democrats win
DESCO metres may face recharge disruption
DESCO metres may face recharge disruption
Read More
Opinion

Farzana Islam Rume

Why rural Bangladesh needs One Health approach
Farzana Islam Rume

Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Remembering Toufique, the mentor and friend
Tirthankar Bandyopadhyay

Md Hasnain

Are we doing enough to save our soil?
Md Hasnain

Sabir Mustafa

Trump’s political legacy hangs in the balance
Sabir Mustafa
Read More