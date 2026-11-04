BNP brings out several processions in Mirpur, no worker protest seen on roads

Police remain on alert in the capital’s Mirpur area amid protests in different parts of the country by garment workers demanding a minimum monthly wage of Tk 30,000.

Meanwhile, BNP leaders and activists, along with those from its affiliated and associate organisations, have staged several processions in the Mirpur-11 area.

However, no workers were seen taking up positions on Mirpur's roads since the morning. Traffic movement also remained normal.

This was the situation in Mirpur-11 and several other areas between 10am and 12:30pm on Wednesday.

A visit to the area showed police maintaining a cautious presence in front of the Mirpur-11 metro rail station. An armoured personnel carrier and a water cannon were stationed there. Another 25 to 30 police personnel were seen deployed in an alley beside the station.

Between 10am and 11:30am, activists of the Dhaka Metropolitan North BNP, along with its affiliate and associate organisations Jubo Dal and Chhatra Dal, staged two processions.

During the processions, they chanted various slogans, including “Workers and commoners are brothers; the Awami League has no escape” and “Stop chanting ‘Apa, Apa’; your Apa will never return.”

Earlier, around 9am, workers tried to gather in front of several factories in the Pallabi Industrial Area, but police dispersed them. Around the same time, workers attempted to take to the streets in the Shialbari area of Rupnagar, but police chased them away.

At around noon, Abu Naser Rikabdar, deputy commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police’s Mirpur Division, told bdnews24.com that workers had attempted several times since morning to take to the streets in Mirpur-11 and Shialbari.

“We persuaded them to leave. Not a single road has been blocked even for a minute since this morning,” he said.