October 22, 2026

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Jubo Dal leader hacked to death in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon

Pharmacy owner Fakir Zahir Rahman has been attacked on his way home after work on Wednesday

Jubo Dal leader hacked to death in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon
Fakir Zahir Rahman

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 22 Oct 2026, 11:44 AM

Updated : 22 Oct 2026, 11:44 AM

A Jubo Dal leader has been hacked to death in Narayanganj’s Sonargaon.

The incident occurred in the Char Kishoreganj area of the Upazila around 10pm on Wednesday, said Sonargaon Police Station chief Mohammad Abdul Barik.

The deceased has been identified as Fakir Zahir Rahman, 40, who hailed from Araihazar’s Kalapaharia Union. He was the Upazila Jubo Dal joint convenor and the president of the union’s Jubo Dal unit.

Police official Barik said that although Zahir hailed from Araihazar, he was living in a rented house in Munshiganj Sadar Upazila and owned a pharmacy in near Char Kishoreganj.

Citing the initial investigation, he said: “As he did every day, he was returning home after closing the pharmacy on Wednesday night. Someone or a group of people then hacked him with a sharp weapon, leaving him injured on the road.”

Locals rescued Zahir and took him to a Mushiganj hospital, where he died while undergoing treatment.

The police official said the body has been recovered and sent for a postmortem at Narayanganj General Hospital.

Law enforcers have yet to determine who perpetrated the attack and why, but police are continuing their investigation, Barik said.

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