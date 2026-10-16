October 16, 2026

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Jubo Dal leader hacked to death in Cumilla

Police say the motive for the attack involves a land dispute

Jubo Dal leader hacked to death in Cumilla

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 16 Oct 2026, 06:01 PM

Updated : 16 Oct 2026, 06:01 PM

A Jatiotabadi Jubo Dal leader has been hacked to death in Cumilla’s Adarsha Sadar Upazila, while an autorickshaw driver has also been injured in the attack.

The attack took place around 11:30am on Friday in Chhatrakhil, on the northern bank of the Gomti River in the Upazila, said Tauhidul Anwar, chief of Kotwali Model Police Station.

The victim, Md Abu Kawser, 35, was a member of the youth affiliate of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) in Ward No. 4 of Cumilla city.

The injured driver, Md Masum Mia, is being treated at Cumilla Medical College Hospital.

Police said the attack stemmed from a land dispute.

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