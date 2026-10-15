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Journalist gunned down by two unidentified attackers in Netrokona

He was attacked outside a shop near his in-laws’ home in Durgapur

Journalist gunned down by two unidentified attackers in Netrokona

bdnews24.com News Service

Published : 15 Oct 2026, 11:55 PM

Updated : 15 Oct 2026, 11:55 PM

A journalist has been shot dead by two unidentified attackers in Netrokona’s Durgapur Upazila.

The attack took place in Telunjia village of Birisiri Union around 7:30pm on Thursday, Durgapur Police chief Khondaker Shaker Ahmed said.

The victim, Lutfuzzaman Alif Fakir, was from Kalmakanda Upazila. He was the district correspondent for IP television channel Rupashi Bangla and ran a Facebook page called “Detective Article”.

Police said, citing witnesses, that Alif went to a shop in front of his in-laws’ home. Two unidentified young men who were already there fired several shots at him.

He was taken to the Upazila health complex, where doctors declared him dead.

Robin Rangsa, a witness, said: “Alif Fakir came to my shop to buy cigarettes. As he left, he forgot his mobile phone. He came back to collect it. As he left again, two men followed him. Then I heard gunshots. I got scared and went inside the shop.”

Officer Shaker said bullet marks were found on the victim’s body and spent cartridges recovered from the scene. The body will be sent for postmortem.

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