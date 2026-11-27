Four witnesses in two years: How long will the Alif murder trial take?

Little progress has been made in the murder trial of lawyer Saiful Islam Alif in Chattogram in the two years since his killing.

Only four of the 49 witnesses have testified before the court, and none has been cross-examined by the lawyer representing prime accused Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

The complainant is seeking a swift conclusion to the trial. Lawyers staged a protest march and held a rally on the Chattogram court premises on Thursday to press the same demand.

The case is currently being heard by Judge Fazle Khoda Mohammad Nazir of the Chattogram Divisional Speedy Trial Tribunal.

Raihanul Wazed Chowdhury, counsel for the complainant and an assistant public prosecutor at the court, told bdnews24.com: “We have been demanding a speedy and fair trial from the very beginning. While maintaining full respect for the judicial process, we must say that the current pace of the case is a matter of deep concern for us.”

The Bangladesh Nationalist Lawyers' Forum organised the protest march and rally, demanding a speedy trial and exemplary punishment for those responsible.

The forum urged the government to issue the necessary order without delay for the case to be tried under the speedy trial procedure.

Raihanul said: “On Dec 23, 2025, Alif's father, who is the complainant in the case, submitted an application to the government through the Chattogram deputy commissioner, seeking a trial under the Speedy Trial Tribunal. But no order has been issued on the matter to date.”

“The case is currently pending as a sessions case. It has not been transferred to the Speedy Trial Tribunal because the necessary government gazette notification has not been issued. However, the Metropolitan Sessions Judge has exercised his authority to send the case to the Speedy Trial Tribunal for disposal.”

Raihanul expressed concern that, at the current pace of proceedings, the trial could take another 12 years to conclude.

“The case is currently at the witness examination stage. There are 49 witnesses in total, yet only four have testified so far,” he said.

“Even after the remaining witnesses have testified, cross-examinations and other judicial proceedings will follow, along with arguments and the wait for the verdict.”

Raihanul said state lawyers were providing all necessary legal assistance to ensure justice while maintaining full respect for the court's proceedings.

“But it is deeply regrettable that the lawyer for accused Chinmoy Krishna Das has been filing one petition after another, prolonging the trial process. They have not even cross-examined any of the witnesses.”

However, Apurba Bhattacharya, the lawyer representing Chinmoy, told bdnews24.com: “We had filed an application with the High Court challenging the framing of charges in the case at the time. A hearing on that application may take place within the next few days. That is why we have not cross-examined any of the witnesses.”

Raihanul said the trial was not merely a question of securing justice for one family.

“If the trial over the brutal killing of a lawyer in broad daylight is allowed to drag on for years, it will be a source of deep frustration for the victim's family, the legal community and all those who expect justice.”

“We want this trial to be speedy, transparent and fair. No unreasonable delay should be allowed to obstruct the course of justice.”

On Nov 26, 2024, a court rejected the bail application of Sanatani Jagaran Jote spokesperson Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari and ordered that he be sent to jail in a sedition case.

His supporters staged protests on the Chattogram court premises as he was being taken away in a prison van.

Police dispersed the protesters amid clashes and vandalism involving vehicles near the court premises.

Amid the ensuing violence, lawyer Saiful Islam Alif was hacked and beaten to death on Rangam Convention Hall Road.

Alif's father, Jamal Uddin, filed a murder case with Kotwali Police Station on Nov 29, naming 31 people and another 15 to 16 unidentified suspects.

On Jul 1, 2025, police submitted a chargesheet against 38 people, naming Chinmoy as the prime accused.

Investigators alleged that remarks made by Chinmoy following the rejection of his bail application had incited others to attack the lawyer. Police cited his alleged role in instigating the attack as the reason for naming him the prime accused.

Meanwhile, the Chattogram District Bar Association held a memorial meeting and photo exhibition on Thursday to mark the second anniversary of Alif's death.