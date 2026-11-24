The trial over the deadliest fire in Bangladesh's garment industry has dragged on for 14 years without reaching a verdict.

The case is stuck at the testimony stage in the court of Dhaka's First Additional District and Sessions Judge ABM Ashfaq-Ul-Haque, where only 19 of 104 witnesses have testified.

The court keeps fixing new dates because the prosecution cannot produce witnesses. The next hearing is set for Jan 7, according to bench assistant Morshed Alam.

The Nov 24, 2012 fire at Tazreen Fashions, owned by the Tuba Group, in Ashulia’s Nishchintapur, killed 112 people and left more than 200 workers injured or burnt.

The case was filed by Khairul Islam, a sub-inspector of Ashulia Police Station, against factory owner Delwar Hossain, his wife Mahmuda Akter and several other officials and employees.

On Dec 19, 2013, AKM Mohsin Uz Zaman, an inspector of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), submitted a chargesheet against 13 people after completing the investigation. Since then, the case has remained at the testimony stage.

State counsel Farid Ur Rahman said the trial had been under way for years, with 19 witnesses examined out of the 104 listed.

He said producing witnesses had become a challenge, despite repeated court summons and non-bailable arrest warrants.

"Summons are issued, and even non-bailable arrest warrants are issued, but they do not turn up. We are still trying to bring the witnesses to court and complete the trial quickly," he said.

The last witnesses to testify, on May 6, were Matiur Rahman, joint inspector general of the Department of Inspection for Factories and Establishments, and retired joint inspector general Mostafizur Rahman and Sanjay Kumar Das, a labour inspector from Chashara in Narayanganj.

The prosecution failed to produce anyone on Jul 1 and Oct 4, so the judge set Jan 7 for the next hearing.

Six witnesses face non-bailable warrants and two have been summoned for failing to appear, Alam said.

The chargesheet accuses the defendants of “culpable homicide” and “death by negligence” under sections 304 and 304(A) of the Penal Code.

It says the building was badly designed and had no emergency exit. After the fire broke out, guards allegedly called it a drill, sent workers back to their floors and locked the collapsible gate.

According to police, 984 workers were on duty. Of the 112 dead, 69 died on the third floor, 21 on the fourth and 10 on the fifth, and 12 later in hospital.

Fifty-eight identified bodies were handed to relatives, and the rest were buried at Jurain graveyard.

Dhaka's then district and sessions judge SM Quddus Zaman framed charges on Sept 3, 2015, and the case was later moved to the additional court.

Testimony came from five witnesses in 2016, two in 2017, one each in 2019 and 2021, two in 2022, one in 2023, three in 2024, one in 2025 and three this year. None appeared in 2018 or 2020.

‘It Was Murder’

Mominur Rahman Momin, training secretary of the central committee of the Garments Sramik Oikya Forum, calls the fire a murder.

“Workers could not get out because the main gate was shut. The government filed the case under pressure from unions and from home and abroad, yet there is still no verdict,” he said.

“Delwar was arrested, but later secured bail and posts through political links. That has left workers frustrated about justice. Rewarding those responsible has encouraged such crimes.”

Defence lawyer Helena Parvin, who represents Delwar, Mahmuda and others, said they also wanted a speedy trial.

“Witnesses don't come, judges change, state lawyers change, and now even the government has changed. It has gone on like this for years,” she said.

She called the fire an accident. “Delwar was not there at the time, but an owner cannot escape responsibility. He helped as much as he could.

“He has to appear in court month after month and is being harassed, and he is also bearing the legal costs of some of the other accused. He too has suffered a lot.”

‘Barely Surviving’

Supervisor Md Sulaiman, who was working on the fourth floor that day, still flinches at the memory.

“I am barely surviving. A broken man can't do much. I can't work properly, but I am the sole earner for my wife, children and sister, so I work as a guard. We just scrape by,” he told bdnews24.com.

He recalled that many had jumped from the building to escape the blaze.

“Some broke their hands, some their legs, some their backs. I broke my right leg and hurt my spine. I keep in touch with many of the injured, and most cannot work. Our lives are broken.”

Sulaiman wants justice and compensation. “We want justice, and we want nothing like this to happen again.”