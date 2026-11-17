The High Court has upheld the death sentence of suspect Sohel Rana after hearing his death reference and appeal in the rape and murder case of eight-year-old Ramisa Akhter in Dhaka's Pallabi. However, his wife Swapna Khatun has been acquitted, with her death sentence overturned.

The High Court bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja delivered the verdict on Tuesday.

The observations in the verdict said that Sohel’s confession admitted his involvement in the murder. However, he did not mention anyone else's involvement in the murder. He only said that his wife Swapna had advised him to run away.

Judge Chakraborty said that the confessional statement, the testimony of witness No. 8 and the autopsy report, along with other evidence, were supported by the testimony of the doctor, witness No. 19. Based on these testimonies, the court was convinced that Sohel committed the murder and the rape.

The observation said that there was no reason to believe that Sohel did not commit the crime. It added that the crime was committed in a brutal, horrific and unusual manner and the victim was a helpless, young child. Therefore, the court did not see any reason to reduce his death sentence, concluding it was appropriate punishment for the crime.

Swapna’s Acquittal

The tribunal found Sohel guilty under Sections 9(2) and 30 of the Women and Children Repression Prevention Act. Section 9(2) provides for the death penalty or life in prison and an additional fine if a woman or child dies as a result of rape or other acts following rape. On the other hand, Section 30 provides for the equivalent punishment to the main crime for inciting or assisting in the crime.

However, the High Court said in its verdict that Sohel’s confession does not state that Swapna aided his crime in any way. It added that no 'active' involvement of Swapna was uncovered through the other witnesses.

Although Swapna was found inside the room alone around 11pm at the time of the incident, the court did not find it sufficient reason to convict her under Section 30 combined with Section 9(2).

The High Court also did not accept the attorney general's argument that Swapna aided her husband Sohel in the crime through inaction.

The judge said that, according to the testimonies of the witnesses, Swapna was standing inside the room and told the first witness (Ramisa’s father) what her husband had done.

The trial court had convicted Swapna Khatun under Section 201 of the Penal Code. However, the High Court said that, in reviewing the provisions of that section, no basis was found to apply it to the suspect in question.

The final portion of Section 201 of the Penal Code deals with knowingly giving false information about a crime with the intention of destroying evidence of it.

The observation said that the intention here means the intent to destroy evidence of a crime, but the state has not brought any such charges against Swapna Khatun. Sohel's confessional statement did not contain any such claims either.

Accordingly, the court acquitted Swapna of the charges. It also said she should be released immediately if there is no need for her to be detained in any other case.

Questions about Recording of Testimony

In the last section of the verdict, the High Court also gave observations regarding the lower court trial.

The judge said that cases like the brutal and inhumane killing of a minor child need to be disposed of quickly. However, in this case, the principle of “justice hurried, justice buried -- that is, if the trial is rushed, justice is obstructed -- must be kept in mind.

The trial of such cases should be completed within a reasonable time, but not in a hurry, the High Court commented.

The court observed that the testimony of 16 witnesses was taken in the case in a day. While the presiding judge may have been skilled enough to complete the trial quickly, the attempt to rush through the trial at such speed is not appropriate, it said.

While acknowledging the proverb “justice delayed is justice denied”, the court observed that although there was no miscarriage of justice in this case, it considered recording the testimony of 16 witnesses in one day unusual. This may pose a risk of harm to both the state and the accused in the future, it said.

Asked about the matter, Deputy Attorney General Ijaz said: "The accused was easily identified and arrested. Confessional statements and strong evidence made it possible to conclude the investigation and trial quickly."

Although the testimony of 16 witnesses in one day was unusual, he believes that it did not adversely affect any party in the trial.

In addition, Ijaz said that Prime Minister Tarique Rahman had also instructed the case to be settled quickly.