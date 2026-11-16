Ramisa murder: High Court begins hearing death references for the accused

The High Court has begun hearing the appeal and death references for Sohel Rana and Swapna Khatun, the two convicts sentenced to death over the rape and murder of 7-year-old Ramisa in Mirpur’s Pallabi, Mirpur.

The first hearing of the death references began on Monday before the High Court bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja.

Regarding the hearing, state lawyer Syed Ijaz Kabir told bdnews24.com: "The death reference and appeal hearing of the Ramisa murder case has begun today. The verdict on the death references and appeal will be declared as usual after the state and the defence present arguments."

State Defence Appointed

On Jun 17, the current bench had ordered the solicitor to appoint a “state defence” for the legal assistance of the accused.

As per that directive, lawyer Hafizur Rahman Khan has been appointed to the role. He will fight the legal battle for death row convicts Sohel and his wife Swapna.

The rape and murder of Ramisa sparked widespread outrage across the country. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited the family’s home at the time and expressed his condolences to them, assuring a speedy trial.

Then, on Jun 7, just 19 days after the trial began, Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Child Repression Prevention Tribunal announced the verdict in the case.

Sohel and Swapna were sentenced to death. Sohel was also fined Tk 500,000 and Swapna Tk 200,000. The verdict ordered the selling of the movable and immovable property and pay the fine to the victim's family.

After the verdict, the two accused were sent to the condemned cells and from there they appealed against the verdict. The 69-page verdict and other documents were sent to the office of the Registrar General of the Supreme Court on Jun 9.

Commenting on the importance of Ramisa's case in the context of more than 1,800 cases currently pending in the tribunal formed under the Women and Children's Repression Prevention Act, Judge Salekin said in his observations: "Because of this, the investigation, judicial proceedings and testimony-recording process in this case have been completed relatively quickly."

He added, "Every page of this case, filed on the charge of brutally ending the life of an innocent child, is full of pain, anger, anxiety and the hope of justice."

Ramisa, a student in second grade at Popular Model High School, lived with her family in an apartment in Section 11 of Pallabi. Sohel and Swapna lived as sublet tenants in another flat in the same house.

On May 19, police recovered Ramisa's body from Sohel's flat. Swapna was arrested from the scene. Later in the evening, the prime suspect Sohel was arrested from Narayanganj’s Fatullah.

During police interrogation, Swapna said Sohel had locked Ramisa in the bathroom and raped and killed her. To hide the body, he cut off her head with a knife and severed both her arms from the torso. He brought the body from the bathroom and placed it under the bed in the bedroom. Sohel left the severed head in a bucket in the bathroom and escaped by cutting the window bars

On the day of the incident, Ramisa's father Abdul Hannan Mollah filed a case with Pallabi Police Station, accusing the couple. The next day, Sohel confessed to the crime and gave a statement in court. He and his wife Swapna were then sent to jail.