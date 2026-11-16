November 16, 2026

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UK's Prince William, Princess Kate arrive in Mumbai for three-day trip

The couple will conclude their visit with a meeting with Modi in New Delhi

UK&#039;s Prince William, Princess Kate arrive in Mumbai for three-day trip
Britain's William and Kate, Prince and Princess of Wales, meet former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar ahead of a game of gully cricket during a visit to the Ballard Estate on the first day of their visit for the sixth annual Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, India, Nov 16, 2026. REUTERS

Reuters

Published : 16 Nov 2026, 11:35 AM

Updated : 16 Nov 2026, 11:35 AM

Britain's Prince William and Kate Middleton arrived in Mumbai on Monday to attend the annual Earthshot Prize awards, marking the Princess of Wales' most high-profile overseas visit since undergoing treatment for cancer in 2024.

The couple's three-day trip to India will feature an alley cricket match with the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, a ride in financial capital Mumbai's metro rail, and meetings with popular Bollywood stars who will also attend the award ceremony on Tuesday.

The couple will conclude their visit with a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi.

Founded in 2020 by heir-to-the-throne William, the Earthshot Prize aims to find solutions to climate change, and awards five winners £1 million ($1.32 million) each to scale up their projects.

Kate, 44, underwent preventative chemotherapy for an unspecified form of cancer, after which she significantly reduced her official workload.

Now in remission, she has gradually increased her public appearances, but had not joined William on previous foreign trips.

Kate had previously said that her cancer diagnosis still impacts her life, and she was taking each day as it comes.

Her only significant overseas visit since 2024 was in May, when she travelled alone to Italy for two days as part of her work focusing on early childhood development.

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