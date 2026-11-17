The High Court has upheld the death sentence of Sohel Rana in a case over the rape and murder of 8-year-old Ramisa Akhter in Dhaka's Pallabi. His wife, Swapna Khatun, has had her death sentence overturned for an acquittal on appeal.

High Court bench comprising Justice Bhishmadev Chakrabortty and Justice KM Rasheduzzaman Raja announced the verdict on Tuesday after hearing the death reference and the appeals of the accused.

The hearing was completed in a single day on Monday.

Attorney General Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal, Deputy Attorneys General Syed Ijaz Kabir and Mohammad Osman Chowdhury represented the state at the hearing, while state-appointed lawyer Hafizur Rahman Khan represented the accused.

On May 19, police recovered Ramisa's body from Sohel's flat. Swapna was arrested from the scene. Later in the evening, the prime suspect Sohel was arrested from Narayanganj’s Fatullah.

During police interrogation, Swapna said Sohel had locked Ramisa in the bathroom and raped and killed her. To hide the body, he cut off her head with a knife and severed both her arms from the torso. He brought the body from the bathroom and placed it under the bed in the bedroom. Sohel left the severed head in a bucket in the bathroom and escaped by cutting the window bars

On the day of the incident, Ramisa's father Abdul Hannan Mollah filed a case with Pallabi Police Station, accusing the couple. The next day, Sohel confessed to the crime and gave a statement in court. He and his wife Swapna were then sent to jail.

The rape and murder of Ramisa sparked widespread outrage across the country. Prime Minister Tarique Rahman visited the family’s home at the time and expressed his condolences to them, assuring a speedy trial.

Then, on Jun 7, just 19 days after the trial began, Judge Masrur Salekin of the Dhaka Metropolitan Child Repression Prevention Tribunal announced the verdict in the case.

Sohel and Swapna were sentenced to death. Sohel was also fined Tk 500,000 and Swapna Tk 200,000.

The verdict ordered the sale of their movable and immovable property, with the proceeds going towards the fines payable to the victim’s family.

After the verdict, the two accused were sent to the condemned cells and from there they appealed against the verdict. The 69-page verdict and other documents were sent to the office of the Registrar General of the Supreme Court on Jun 9.

On Jun 17, at the order of the High Court, lawyer Hafizur was appointed as the “state defence”. He held a hearing on behalf of Sohel and Swapna on Monday. The High Court delivered its verdict the next day.