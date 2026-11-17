Workers from several garment factories have blocked the Dhaka-Mymensingh and Dhaka-Tangail highways in the Gazipur City Corporation as part of a movement to demand a hike in the industry’s minimum wage.

Law enforcers dispersed the demonstration using tear gas and flash grenades.

Workers began protesting around 8:30am on Tuesday in the Bhogra Bypass area of the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway and around 9am in the Naojor area of the Dhaka-Tangail Highway, said Gazipur Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Md Sohel Rana.

Police and locals said workers from several factories near the city’s Joydebpur Chandana intersection took to the streets instead of joining work, blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, Joydebpur Road and the Naojor area of the Gazipur-Tangail Highway.

Thousands more workers eventually assembled in the area, blocking the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway, Joydebpur Road and the Gazipur-Tangail Highway at Naojor, disrupting traffic.

When the incident was reported, the police and BGB personnel urged workers to clear the road. The workers grew agitated and hurled brickbats and stones at law enforcers.

Police then used tear shells and flash grenades to disperse the demonstration. Though they moved away from the law enforcers, the protesting workers took up positions nearby.

Kriti Babu Tripura, a lecturer at Bhawal Mirzapur College in Gazipur Sadar Upazila, said he left for work in Gazipur from Dhaka’s Uttara around 8am. On the way, he saw garment workers blocking the highway in front of Gacha College on the Dhaka-Mymensingh Highway to Bhogra Bypass Road.

He then walked for a while before catching a battery-run rickshaw to get to his destination. He finally reached the college around 10:30am.

ADM Sohel said that workers had been blocking the Dhaka-Bhogra Bypass Road area in Gazipur since Tuesday morning. Later, the bypass road was cleared around 11am.

Mohammad Amjad Hossain, superintendent of police with the Gazipur Industrial Police, said that workers from several nearby factories had blocked the road, but had been removed by law enforcers.