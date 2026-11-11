Bus hits, kills two women in Dhaka’s Gabtoli

Two women have been killed after a bus hit them while as they were crossing a road in Dhaka’s Gabtoli area on Wednesday morning.

The accident occurred around 10:30am on the incoming lane of the road in the Parbat area of Gabtoli, under Darus Salam Police Station.

The identities of the victims could not be confirmed immediately.

Sub-Inspector Tamanna Rahman, the duty officer at Darus Salam Police Station, told bdnews24.com that police had received reports of a road accident in the Gabtoli Parbat area, in which two female pedestrians were killed.

According to police, a bus operated by Chandni Travels veered out of control and hit the two women as they were crossing the road. They died on the spot.

Police seized the bus following the accident.

Legal proceedings are under way over the incident.